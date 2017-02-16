Pizza restaurant unveils its new look

The Pizza Hut restaurant on Banbury Cross Retail Park has had a £291,000 makeover, creating 10 new jobs.

The re-opening is part of a multi-million pound nationwide redesign programme by Pizza Hut, along with a new menu.

Restaurant manager Ashley Woollery said: “I can’t believe how different the Hut looks. It’s fantastic.

“We’ve added two stand-out feature walls, funky lights and stylish booths that are great for families or groups of friends.

“The whole team is really impressed with the new makeover and I think our guests will be too.”