Piecing it together at Banbury’s puzzle club

A Banbury puzzle club has partnered with a world renowned British jigsaw maker to highlight the mental health benefits puzzle solving can have.

Founded just under a year ago by Sue Riches, ‘Piece Together’ allows people to borrow up to two jigsaws a month and the puzzle library model is now being supported by Wentworth Wooden Puzzles.

Mrs Riches contacted Wentworth to share what had been happening at the club and in turn they asked if she would become their Minister of Jigsaws.

In that capacity Mrs Riches has spoken at community groups and on radio about the value of doing jigsaw puzzles for people’s health and wellbeing.

Last month a representative from Wentworth Puzzles visited the club, housed in St Hugh’s Church on Ruskin Road, to present a gift to the club.

Mrs Riches said: “We were delighted when a representative from Wentworth rang and said they’d like to donate some puzzles to us and even more so when we managed to arrange for a presentation by Sarah Watson at St Hugh’s at our next monthly club meeting.”

Piece Together also has plans to put Banbury on the jigsaw puzzle map with a special wooden Wentworth creation.

Mrs Riches said: “We were taken aback when one of our first major plans was scuppered by the cancellation of this year’s Banbury Canal Day.

“We had this iconic puzzle of Banbury Canal Day all ready to market on the first Sunday in October,but we’ve heard that Canal Day is back.”

On September 26 the club celebrates its first anniversary and welcomes new members .