PICTURES: Veterans switch on Banbury Christmas lights to huge crowd

Thousands of people watched as Banbury’s Christmas lights were switched-on by veterans in a fun-filled day in the town centre yesterday (Sunday, November 26).

The area around the Christmas tree in Bridge Street was packed with people of all ages as four ex-servicemen pushed the big red button to illuminate the town before a firework display.

Banbury Christmas lights switch-on NNL-171127-012335009

Music, dancing and pantomime performances provided the entertainment in the day while visitors perused the dozens of stalls with lots on offer.

Banbury Christmas lights switch-on NNL-171127-012455009

Banbury Christmas lights switch-on NNL-171127-012111009

Banbury Christmas lights switch-on NNL-171127-014407009

Banbury Christmas lights switch-on NNL-171127-012350009

Banbury Christmas lights switch-on NNL-171127-014419009