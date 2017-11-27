PICTURES: Veterans switch on Banbury Christmas lights to huge crowd

Thousands of people watched as Banbury’s Christmas lights were switched-on by veterans in a fun-filled day in the town centre yesterday (Sunday, November 26).
The area around the Christmas tree in Bridge Street was packed with people of all ages as four ex-servicemen pushed the big red button to illuminate the town before a firework display.
Music, dancing and pantomime performances provided the entertainment in the day while visitors perused the dozens of stalls with lots on offer.
