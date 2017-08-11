PICTURES: Thousands flock to Fairport Cropredy for first day

Thousands of people flocked to Fairport Cropredy yesterday (Thursday, August 10) for the first day in a bumper weekend of folk music and entertainment on its 50th anniversary.
The popular festival just north of Banbury was packed with music lovers young and old to listen to Thursday’s headliners Divine Comedy after plenty of other brilliant bands and artists.
After a week of rain, the clouds parted just in time for the iconic event in Banburyshire with festival-goers enjoying glorious sunshine, and it looks set to stay too.
Today’s bands include Pierce Brothers, Richard Thompson and the headline act Petula Clark, a must-see!
Here are some pictures from yesterday to enjoy, all taken by David Jackson.
