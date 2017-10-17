PICTURES: Strange red sun turns Banburyshire sky yellow

Banburyshire was covered in a strange red-tinted glow yesterday (Monday, October 16).

Banbury Guardian readers snapped some stunning pictures of the unusual sight from across Banburyshire.

Steve Robinson's photo of the red sun in Banbury at 12.10pm NNL-171017-170313001

Known as a ‘hurricane sun’, the hazy weather is understood to be the result of the tail-end of what was hurricane Ophelia heading for the UK.

Dust from Africa disturbed by Ophelia caused the sky to have an unusual red tint yesterday.

According to the Met Office, the dust scatters the blue light from the sun letting more red light through much as at sunrise or sunset.

Send your pictures to editorial@banburyguardian.co.uk or post them on our Facebook page.

Marie-Lynette Houston's picture shows how yellow Banbury went on Monday NNL-171017-170333001

Stephanie Prentice took this shot in Fritwell NNL-171017-170238001