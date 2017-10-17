PICTURES: Strange red sun turns Banburyshire sky yellow

Banburyshire was covered in a strange red-tinted glow yesterday (Monday, October 16).
Banbury Guardian readers snapped some stunning pictures of the unusual sight from across Banburyshire.
Known as a ‘hurricane sun’, the hazy weather is understood to be the result of the tail-end of what was hurricane Ophelia heading for the UK.
Dust from Africa disturbed by Ophelia caused the sky to have an unusual red tint yesterday.
According to the Met Office, the dust scatters the blue light from the sun letting more red light through much as at sunrise or sunset.
Send your pictures to editorial@banburyguardian.co.uk or post them on our Facebook page.
Almost Done!
Registering with Banbury Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.