Pet store supports local rescue charity

Banbury Pets at Home has handed a cheque for £909.40 to Banbury Animal Rescue & Kindness Service (BARKS), a volunteer-run charity that rescues and rehomes cats and other small pets.

Pets at Home’s charity Support Adoption for Pets ran a national campaign called the Santa Paws Appeal during December, and BARKS was the nominated charity partnered with the Banbury store.

BARKS chairman Ann Collins said: “The money will be used 100 per cent on the animals in our care.

“It goes without saying we are really grateful and very much in awe of the organisation and campaign that made this possible.

“The Banbury Pets at Home team are so friendly and supportive that it is a joy to be associated with them.”