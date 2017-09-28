‘Perfect wife and mother’: Tributes flood in for Banbury woman killed in bike accident

The husband of a Banbury woman who died in a road accident at the weekend has spoken of his gratitude at the immense outpouring of love and affection for his wife.

Stuart Parsons described Rachel Spandler-Parsons as the love of his life – a woman who lit up the room and was adored for her bubbly nature and infectious laughter.

The 44-year-old mother-of-two died after the incident near Rhayader, mid Wales, on Saturday despite the heroic efforts of two off-duty paramedics.

The couple and their ten-year-old son, Jesse Jay, were in a group of nine motorcycles on a pleasure ride to the area when the accident occurred.

“Rachel has been the perfect wife and mother. We gelled from the first moment we met. She was the liveliest, bubbliest, happiest person,” said her husband.

“If you were sad, you wouldn’t be for long with Rachel around. She just had that presence.”

Shocked friends posted tributes onto the couple’s Facebook timelines and some motorcycle pages.

Both were keen supporters of the Banbury Scooter Club and various motorbike groups, regularly raising money for good causes.

The pair’s children, Jesse Jay and Ellie-May, aged 19, accompanied them on some of their excursions.

“I’d been a scooter boy since 1987. Rachel had a scooter too but wanted to progress to motorbikes,” said Mr Parsons.

“We got her a 125cc motorbike and she passed her test. For the past two years she was the proud owner of a Suzuki 650 Gladius which was very blingy and all lit up in LED lights at night.

“She’d been riding big bikes for over two years. Every weekend, weather permitting, we’d ride out with mates.

“Last year we covered 12,000 miles and we really enjoyed it. It got us out and the British Isles is a lovely place. We’ve been everywhere together.”

Mr Parsons said Rachel was a ‘fanatical’ lover of animals, adopting numerous strays.

Mrs Spandler-Parsons came from Great Yarmouth but moved to Banbury to be with her future husband after meeting on holiday in Ibiza.

She worked for the Banbury Guardian for some years on the paper’s motoring section, performing test drives on a wide range of vehicles as well as managing local dealers’ advertising and promotional needs.

Most recently, Rachel was an administrator for the Thames Valley Police Driving School based at Banbury Police Station.

The funeral will take place at St Mary’s Church, Banbury – the church where she married her husband 12 years ago - at a date to be confirmed.

The family hopes the procession will be escorted by a huge entourage of bikers to the Hardwick Hill Cemetery.

As well as her family, Mrs Spandler-Parsons leaves her mother, Judith Grey of Great Yarmouth, and older sister and brother, Janette and Martin.

