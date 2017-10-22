PAW Patrol pups are coming to Castle Quay

PAW Patrol’s Skye and Marshall will be arriving in Banbury on Thursday (October 26) as they bring their Pup Pup Boogie tour to Castle Quay Shopping Centre.

Skye and Marshall will be appearing at intervals between 10.30am and 3.30pm, where young fans will have the chance to see the duo.

There will be photo opportunities so visitors are reminded to bring their cameras.

Young shoppers will also have the chance to take part in a fun Pup Pup Boogie session and learn the characters dance moves.

Castle Quay manager Paul Jackson“We’re thrilled to be welcoming PAW Patrol’s Skye and Marshall to Castle Quay Shopping Centre.

“It’s going to be a great day of entertainment for our shoppers during the Halloween Half Term break.”

Skye and Marshall will be rotating appearances by the Cherwell Entrance near Gap.

The tour is a free, ticketed event. Tickets are limited and will be available in advance from The Entertainer from 18th October.

Limited spaces will also be available on the day on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, visit www.castlequay.co.uk.