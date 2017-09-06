Pauline Quirke performing arts school coming to Banbury

A popular weekend performing arts school from actress Pauline Quirke is singing and dancing its way to Banbury.

The Pauline Quirke Academy will be providing tuition for children aged four to 18 at Banbury Academy from 9.45am to 1pm every Sunday.

An open day is being held on Sunday, September 17, to give anyone interested the chance to have a go for free.

Pauline, best known for her role as Sharon Theodopolopodous in Birds of a Feather, said of the new school: “When we opened our first academy in 2007, our mission was simply to provide the very best performing arts education.

“We’ve grown a lot since then, but that mission hasn’t changed.

“By working with people we believe are outstanding in their field, we aim to bring the widest, most exciting experience to our students in an environment that is both friendly and rewarding.”

PQA’s core modules in comedy and drama, musical theatre and film and television teach a comprehensive range of skills, while masterclasses allow students to experience more specialist lessons in areas like stage combat, beat boxing, street dance and magic.

As well as many in-house productions and showcases, there are two stand-out highlights for all students.

One is the chance to see their short film projects at the cinema, and some even get selected for the Empire Cinemas/PQA Film Festival, where winning films are shown at Cineworld Leicester Square.

The second is the chance to take part in one of the annual PQA shows in the West End.

Along with regular reports to monitor their progress, all students are offered group exams through Trinity College London at no extra charge.

For more information visit www.pqacademy.com or call 0800 531 6282.