Party in the pub in honour of award winning licensee

A party in the pub was held in honour of licensee of the year and the Castle at Edgehill proprietor Mark Higgs.

Mr Higgs was officially crowned licensee of the year at the BII Summer event last month in Moorgate.

As part of the winner’s package the BII organised a ‘party in the pub’ where Mark nd his staff were joined by locals and representatives from Hook Norton Brewery.

Guests gathered to hear Mark give his thanks and appreciation to his team, his wife Claire and all those round him who lent their support.

Mr Higgs said: “This isn’t just about me, it is for everyone in the team, the whole group of us at the Castle. I am really excited too to be able to take up a role as ambassador for the sector.

“It is something I have always wanted to do – I love this industry – and I want to get more people involved in it. It is a career where you can really grow and establish yourself and that needs to

be shouted about louder and harder, and I’m looking forward to doing that.”