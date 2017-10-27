Panto season begins in Chipping Warden

Chipping Warden’s village hall will be the place to be tomorrow, Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28 as The Church Players present the classic tale of Mother Goose.

It is centred around the character of Mother Goose, who is not an actual goose, but a lady who comes into ownership of the goose that lays the golden eggs.

Having untold wealth, Mother Goose is left to covet her youth and is persuaded to give up the goose in search of it.

However, youth is not all it’s cracked up to be and Mother Goose realises her folly and endeavours to regain her golden egg laying goose.

The 90-minute play will be staged on Friday from 7.30pm and again on Saturday, with a matinee performance at 2pm and a final show at 7.30pm.

Tickets for any of these performances can be bought from Barbara Bartlett by calling 01295 251314 or from any cast members, £4 for adults £1 for children.