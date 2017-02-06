Pair rescued after house fire in Banbury

Two people had to be rescued from a home in Banbury on Saturday following a fire.

Fire crews from Banbury, Deddington and Hook Norton went to Gillett Road, at around 12.10pm, and found a house with smoke pouring through the open front door and the smoke alarm sounding.

Firefighters helped two people from the house and treated them for smoke inhalation before South Central Ambulance Service arrived.

Incident commander, station manager Paul Webster said: “This incident emphasises the importance of having at least one working smoke alarm on each level of your home which should be tested once a week.

“On this occasion the occupants were alerted to the fire by the smoke alarms but had not to left the building before the fire service arrived, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescues advice would be to evacuate immediately. Luckily this was a small fire and there were no serious injuries”.

A fire investigator is working with Thames Valley Police to determine the cause of the fire.