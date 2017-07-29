Owner of Banbury comic book store to become character in Judge Dredd series

The owner of Banbury’s only comic book store has become a character in a new edition of one of the comic book world’s most iconic titles.

Glyn Smith, 60, who has owned and run Comic Connections on Parsons Street for the past 23 years, appears as an astronaut in the famous Judge Dredd series.

The honour is a special one for Glyn as it was comic books and specifically Judge Dredd that have had a significant impact on his life.

Glyn said: “I’m dyslexic and I learnt to read with comic books but dyslexia didn’t exist in the 1960s, they only discovered it in the 1970s.

“When I was a kid and trying to read full type the letters would move. So I learnt to read with comic books as the art broke it up.”

During his early 30s Glyn re-discovered comic books which had moved on from the ones he enjoyed as a child and were now targeted towards an adult audience.

Glyn said: “It was a fluke. As an adult I picked up a Judge Dredd book and thought this is much more dark and grittier than when I was a kid.

“I wondered what else was out there and I was reading so many comics that I was part time dealing to pay for it and eventually had my own shop.”

Glyn, the astronaut, appears on the cover of the latest Judge Dredd magazine where he meets Dark Judges. His inclusion came about after Glyn had a conversation with friend and Judge Dredd co-creator John Wagner on reintroducing the sinister beings two years ago.

Glyn said: “It’s a privilege. It’s a privilege to know so many comic book creators.”

Copies of the comic are available now at the shop.