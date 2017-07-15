One-way system in place at Silverstone for British Grand Prix weekend

People travelling along the A43 near Silverstone this weekend are being reminded the road will be one-way due to the British Grand Prix.

A traffic management plan is in place for all three days of the grand prix weekend.

From 7am, the A43 northbound will be one-way from the B4525 interchange to Silverstone, the Dadford Road South one way from the A43 off-slip to the West 10 roundabout, and the A413 Silverstone one way, from Whittlewood Bridge to Winterhills.

From 12.30pm to 6pm, the A43 southbound will be one way from Silverstone to the B4525 interchange while the A43 northbound will be one way from Silverstone to the McDonalds roundabout.

The Dadford Road North will be one way from West 10 roundabout to A43 with Cow Pastures one way from A413 to the A5.

The A413 Silverstone will be one way from Winterhills to Whittlewood Bridge.

Provisionally, the same measures will apply on Sunday from 6am to 12.30pm and then until 9pm.

If you experience a traffic-related problem during the event, call the Silverstone Command Centre on 01327 320310.

For updated traffic advice and information during the event, visit www.silverstone.co.uk/residents or receive live updates via Radio Silverstone on 87.7FM and the Silverstone Twitter feed at @SilverstoneUK.