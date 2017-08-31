Oliver Cromwell to visit Banbury later today

A steam train named after one of the most divisive figures in British politics, will pass through Banbury today.

The 70013 Oliver Cromwell is travelling from Tysely in Birmingham to Didcot and will pass through Fenny Compton at 12.15pm and Banbury at 12.24pm.

Steam engine at Eastbourne, Oliver Cromwell, as part of the Seaford 150th anniversary of the railway celebrations. Picture by Simon Jeffs SUS-141206-094846001

The locomotive is a British Rail standard class 7 also known as the Britannia Class and was designed by Robin Riddles.

Built in 1951 and retired to Bressingham Steam and Gardens in 1968 giving people platform rides until 1980.

In 2004 a complete restoration of the train was announced and in 2008, four decades after steam engines were abolished, she ran again.

