Worlds fastest shed sets out on epic journey for KHH

The second most famous thing to emerge from Great Rollright after the ancient stones, the world’s fastest shed, will be setting off on a mammoth road trip today, Wednesday, August 16, to raise money for the Katharine House Hospice.

The shed is the creation of Kevin Nicks and has been featured on George Clark’s Channel 4 show; Shed of the Year.

Banbury's A-Plan's Ricky Sehmi, Amber Woodward, Amy Pearson and Simon Lewis with the world's fastest shed NNL-170815-164539001

Kevin will drive the shed, which has been clocked at 99.766 mph, from the Adderbury hospice down to Land’s End and then make a rather convoluted trip to John O’Groats some 874 miles away.

In all, however, Kevin, accompanied by his 14-year-old daughter Sophie, will cover over 2,000 miles as he zigzags his way across the country meeting people who wish to be part of his quest.

Kevin said: “I’ve got a bed and breakfast at Land’s End. Then I’ve organised to leave from the sign on Thursday morning.

“I keep getting messages from people who want to cruise with me.”

Kevin’s first group event will see him joined by anyone who wants to take part at the Gloucester services northbound M5 at 6pm, August 17, leaving at 6.15pm and heading to Strensham services.

The convoy will then head north exiting at Droitwich where they will travel to Webbs Garden Centre.

His route will then take him to York and back across the country to the west side of Scotland. He will finalise his plans ad hoc and people can keep abreast of the latest developments on his Facebook page.

Midway through the trip Kevin will also stop off at Elvington Airfield Circuit to attempt to break the 100mph barrier in his converted VW Passatt.

Upgrades including a nitrous oxide injection system that increases the shed’s power by 75bhp have been added by Kevin and should see the shed surpass triple digit speed.

Kevin said: “When the car was originally in production at the end of the nineties it was the fastest standard production car.”

The cost of running a two tonne, 4WD shed with all the aerodynamic prowess of a house brick does not come cheap but A Plan Insurance in the Market Square have donated funds towards his running costs.

Ricky Sehmi, branch manager said: “We donated £300 and its all for Katharine House Hospice who are a charity we are affiliated with.”

Kevin hopes to raise £10,000 during his week to ten day long trip which is how much it costs to keep KHH running for just one day.

Kevin said: “The best thing we can give is support.”

To donate to Kevin’s Land’s End to John O’Groats fundraiser you can visit his Justgiving page, text SHED52 to 70070 before the October 28 to donate between £1 and £10 or use BACS for the special bank account set up for the trip using these details; Sort Code 20-97-48 Account Number 63903060.