Steeple Aston’s pothole problem can no longer be ducked

Residents of Steeple Aston took an unusual step to emphasise the continued problem with potholes in the village by filling them with miniature rubber ducks.

South Side, the main road through the village, has been problematic for drivers and pedestrians alike for the past year and a half.

Steeple Asron Parish Council highlight the pothole problem in a unique way NNL-170518-104523001

Steeple Aston Parish Council have been sending a monthly report to Oxfordshire County Council, responsible for the maintenance, highlighting the deteriorating state and safety concerns the roads poor condition is creating.

Helen Wright, resident and member of the Parish Council who helped organise the duck protest, said; “Despite our reporting that since the start of the year three residents had tripped in these holes and fallen, precisely nothing has been done.”

The one hundred bright yellow plastic ducks caused quite a stir in the village with motorists enquiring about the toys and residents applauding.

Woody Wright, aged three, said: “I think the ducks like their new ponds.”

Oxfordshire County Council have informed the Parish Council that the holes are not deep enough or big enough to be repaired despite the pedestrian falls and reports of damage to vehicles.

Martin Lipson, who also helped organise the visual protest and sits on the Parish Council, said “We can now only hope that OCC will finally do something to put into decent repair the main road through our village.

“This has gone on long enough.”

The ducks have now been rehoused and the residents hope that OCC will no longer duck the issue.