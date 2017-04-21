IN PICTURES: Thrills aplenty at Chacombe’s last ever derby

The village of Chacombe held its tenth and final soapbox derby on Bank Holiday Monday in front of dozens of excited onlookers.

The annual Easter Monday event featured madcap shed built vehicles of all shapes and sizes, all constructed with one goal in mind: to get from point A to point B using only the Earth’s gravity as propulsion, as quickly as possible.

The last Chacombe Soap Box Derby. Starter, Brian Wimbush, left, oversees the start. NNL-170417-191236009

In total, 10 teams competed in the final ever Chacombe Soapbox Derby.

The popular event has been organised by Robert Tustain who is calling time on the derby after a decade of crashes and triumphs.

The decision to call a halt to proceedings is down, in part, to a lack of new blood entering the race and the feeling that the derby has run its natural course.

Competitors were lined up on a ramp and tethered with twine. The twine was cut and, under official starter, Brian Wimbush, the soapbox and driver would try for the fastest time down the Thorpe Road course.

The last Chacombe Soap Box Derby. Action on the village course. NNL-170417-191101009

Crowds of up to 150 people came out to cheer on the weird and wonderful machines with prizes awarded in the George and Dragon in the evening.

The last Chacombe Soap Box Derby. Action on the village course. NNL-170417-191049009

The last Chacombe Soap Box Derby. Tandem. NNL-170417-190512009

The last Chacombe Soap Box Derby. Soap boxes gather near the starting ramp. NNL-170417-190458009

The last Chacombe Soap Box Derby. Organizer, Robert Tustian. NNL-170417-190325009