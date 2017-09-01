Farthinghoe villagers rally around threatened resident

Moves are afoot to protect the resident status of one Farthinghoe dweller after complaints about him were lodged.

Percy the Peacock has resided in the picturesque village for the past decade and has become much a part of village life as the chime of the Parish Church bells or the local school.

There have been, however, recent complaints about his behaviour . It is believed that a complaint was first submitted to the Parish Council and later to the County Council about the colourful birds behaviour.

While residents are in no doubt that sometimes during the wee hours he can be heard hooting and hollering residents are perplexed that such natural behaviour should be the cause of official complaints.

Since turning up in the village ten years ago from places unknown, Percy has made the Fox Inn his preferred stomping ground and as such it has become the de facto headquarters for the Mercy for Percy campaign .

The petition campaign has gone both online and in its more traditional form with a signable sheet located at the Fox Inn.

Set up less than 24 hours ago the online petition has already amassed over 900 signatures and support for Percy seems universal.

Online comments include “One person shouldn’t hold sway over a village. If Percy has been there 10 years he must have some rights! Power to Percy. “

While another commented: “We live rural, its natural for have wild life noises, one peacock, can surly make little difference. Sad.”

The sentiment is mirrored in the Fox Inn, ran for the last two years by Neil Bellingham.

He said: “He’s not ours but he’s quite a local character. He’ll sit and watch people as they eat.

“He can be quite loud ut generally people like to see him around the pub.”

Percy was unavailable for comment.