Eastend hard man to visit Banbury

A Banbury night club will welcome one of TV’s most recognisable tough guys this weekend during a meet and greet session.

Steve McFadden, who plays the perpetually angry and always scowling Phil Mitchell on BBC’s Eastenders will be appearing at MooMoo Clubrooms on Banbury High Street, on Saturday, January 28 from 10pm.

The actor will be meeting and greeting fans and posing for selfies.

To win tickets for you and three friends to avoid the queues and be the first to meet him the nightclub are running a competition which you can enter by clicking here.

To get on the guest list to meet the star text STEVE plus your name and number of guests to 07484077799.

Super fans wishing to get a VIP booth pass to the event can text VIP to 07480477799.