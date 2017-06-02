Do you know Mr M? An Oxfordshire Lotto winner

A mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Mr M from Oxfordshire, has won almost a quarter of a million pounds without ever touching a ticket.

The lucky man won £249,438.80 after matching the five main numbers plus one Lucky Star in the EuroMillions draw on May 16.

Mr M played EuroMillions online and has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

The first purchase Mr M made after finding out news of his win was a new hoover! He also plans to use his winnings to pay of his mortgage and book a holiday.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Mr M for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket.

“After a few simple clicks he has become a quarter of a million pounds richer.”