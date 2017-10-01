Off again, on again – Banbury’s Canal Day returns today

One of Banbury’s most anticipated events, Canal Day, returns today (Sunday) after initially being given a hiatus due to scheduled building work on the Castle Quay 2 development.

The building work, however, has been delayed.

There will be the usual canal-side vendors in addition to a number of events taking place in Spiceball Park from 10.30am to 4pm.

Mayor Colin Clarke said: “It is good news we can have the event this year when all seemed lost.

“I want to thank Castle Quay for telling us of the change of plan as soon as the were aware of it.”