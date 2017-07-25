NSPCC: Strengthen child abuse laws

The NSPCC is calling for laws on positions of trust to be strengthened after recent Thames Valley Police statistics.

Since 2011 there have been 38 offences involving adults in positions of trust who had sexual contact with children in their care across the force area.

In England and Wales there have been 1,290 offences.

The position of trust law, which states professionals cannot have sexual contact with 16 and 17-year-olds they work with, doesn’t currently apply to sports coaches or other youth leaders.

The NSPCC is calling for the law to be extended through its #TrustToLead campaign.

NSPCC head of policy Almudena Lara said: “Safeguarding in children’s clubs should not end suddenly at 16.

“The NSPCC has been told of a number of cases where in sports and other youth work settings, leaders have used their position to groom children, and then take advantage of them as soon as they turn 16.

“It is baffling sports coaches and other youth workers are not deemed to be in a position of trust, given the significant responsibility, influence and authority that adults in these roles have over the children they are there to look after.”