North Newington folk music fan awestruck after legend Roy Bailey plays his song

A folk music fan from North Newington was left ‘bowled over’ after a ‘legend’ played his song about refugees to thousands of people at a festival last week.

Terry Andrews sent Roy Bailey, described as ‘the Paul McCartney of folk music’, his re-written version of a 1950s song with lyrics about the refugee crisis, with no expectations.

Roy Bailey had a brief moment with Terry Andrews after finishing the song, with the crowd giving a standing ovation at Towersey Festival. Photo: Paul Bailey NNL-170709-115040001

But when the 69-year-old father listened to Roy at Towersey Festival in Thame, he was amazed when he started singing it, leaving most people in tears.

When Roy finished his headline set, Terry went to the stage and shook the singer’s hand with the crowd giving him a standing ovation.

“I’m bowled over by it, can you imagine someone in the folk world, who is like Paul McCartney to pop or Johnny Cash to country, singing your song,” Terry said.

“The song is very emotive and very emotional, even Roy was crying when he got to the end of it.”

Six weeks ago, Terry was inspired to change the lyrics of protest song Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos) by Woody Guthrie.

“I sent it to Roy Bailey because he has a great way of telling stories about those in need, and I thought, ‘this is a song for Roy.’ Not expecting him to sing it or anything,” he said.

Terry said most people were in tears, including himself and Roy, as he sang his song at the popular folk festival last Monday, August 28.

“I sang it myself at home and I got emotional as it’s a real tear-jerker and when Roy sang it, I was just so shocked, I tried to film it but I just couldn’t, it was very powerful,” Terry said.

Roy told the Banbury Guardian he did not originally plan to play Terry’s song, as he only received a week beforehand and had not had time to learn it.

But during the set, Roy said he felt compelled to sing it and struggled to hold back the tears.

“Terry has humanity in his writing, and it talks about how we should be responding to these people who have families just like us,” he said.

He added: “It moved me as I was singing his words, I got to the verse about helping those in trouble and I found myself unable to continue, but I fought it .

“It had everyone crying which is ridiculous, the audience had only come out to enjoy themselves. Afterwards Terry came and shook my hand and he was crying, it was a touching moment.”

Roy said he will perform it again, when the time is right.

Terry’s son Tjobbe Andrews said it is unheard of for an artist, especially one of Roy Bailey’s esteem, to perform a fan’s song like that and to do it live with little practice as well.

“The song itself means a whole lot to my dad, he’s very compassionate and to have someone with Roy Bailey’s stature sing it live was such a surprise to my dad, and ever since he’s been beaming with pride,” Tjobbe said.