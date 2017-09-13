NHS campaigners across England encouraged by Horton court result

Campaigns the length and breadth of England have received fresh enthusiasm in their fights for their local hospitals, after last week’s successful application for a full hearing into public consultation over plans to downgrade Horton services.

News of the successful claim has created a stream of messages to Keep the Horton General (KTHG) group from other campaigns.

Sarah Stock, from Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire, said: “The Horton campaign is important to every county. It gives hope to us in Grantham, as the services lost at the Horton and Grantham are very similar and have also been removed under similar circumstances.

“Lack of credible evidence and manipulated statistics behind the decisions appear commonplace and serve an ultimate purpose to carry out the national directive to further dismantle the NHS.”

Phillip Weare, of Save our Hospital Services (SOHS) North Devon, said: “This is a major legal victory which will have ramifications throughout England.

“Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) throughout the country are already nervous about consulting on health service ‘reconfigurations’ that are nothing but cuts to and rationing of essential services. CCGs are already terrified of their own populations.

“Now they will fear facing judges too. Congratulations to the people of Banburyshire. You have done all of us a service almost as vital as those you have campaigned to retain and defend at the Horton General.”

Dr Louise Irvine, who challenged Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt twice in the courts - and won - against downgrading of A&E at Lewisham, said: “The Save Lewisham Hospital Campaign sends a warm message of support to the Keep the Horton General campaigners and welcomes the good news that a judge has agreed to allow a full hearing.

“More and more hospitals, maternities and other health services are under threat. That is why campaigns like KTHG’s are so important and why the outcome of this pre-hearing is so encouraging.”

Pauline Amos, of Support the NHS Halstead, said: “With other groups in Essex, we successfully fought the downgrading of two A&Es – in Chelmsford and Southend. The CCG is currently reviewing the reconfiguration plans in light of our campaigns.

“We’re building in strength and confidence across England, showing the government people will not accept their plans to destroy our NHS. We wish Banbury further success at the full hearing.”

Ozma Hafiz, of Save Wycombe Hospital, said: “It’s great news that common sense has prevailed in the Horton case and we wish it every success. Having lost our consultant-led maternity and A&E, the people of Wycombe and surrounds are well aware of the difficulties faced when vital services are stripped away.

“We continue to campaign for a return of services to our growing town and are currently working with Leigh Day to return much needed beds to Marlow and Thame community hospitals.”

Dr David Wrigley, Lancashire GP, BMA Council and GP Committee member, co-author of ‘NHS for Sale’ and chair of Doctors in Unite, said: “Quite often the naysayers will say ‘what’s the point in local campaigns – nothing ever happens to make a difference’.

“Banbury has proven it’s worth fighting on a local level.”

Steven Carne, editor of the blog 999Call for the NHS, reported the Horton news at a packed ‘Defend our NHS’ meeting in Birkenhead last week.

“People were very interested because the wonderful Women’s Hospital in Liverpool is under threat,” he said.

And Katie Scott, of Save Rothbury Hospital, said: “Huge congratulations from all of us at Save Rothbury Hospital.”

Jenny Shepherd, of the Calderdale and Kirklees campaign, which is fighting to save its district hospital services, said: “We are buoyed up by the success of the Horton Judicial Review appeal.

“We want to stop these cuts and privatisation-driven plans and, through the NHS Reinstatement Bill, restore the NHS to full public ownership, management and provision, with adequate funding, run in accordance with its founding principles of universal access to comprehensive services, free at the point of clinical need.”

Louise Peace, of Hands Off HRI Huddersfield, said: “This gives us hope in Huddersfield. Well done for all your hard work and congratulations on this result. Best of luck with the next stage.”

