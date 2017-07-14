New signs to be used for drivers encountering Banbury roadworks

Forthcoming roadworks in Banbury and Bloxham will see the use of signs urging drivers to turn off their sat-navs.

The new signs being used by Oxfordshire County Council in its combined safety schemes maintenance programme tells drivers to follow diversion signs, rather than use their satellite navigation systems.

Sat navs, while useful when all roads are open, don’t always cope well when encountering a temporary road closure.

When planned maintenance works require a diversion, suitable alternative route signs are installed to give motorists clear directions to minimise inconvenience.

The safety scheme will see work being done over nine locations.

Roadworks will be carried out on the A422 Middleton Cheney approach to the M40 junction 11 roundabout for three nights from July 31 to August 2, between 8pm and 6am. The road will remain open.

Then in Bloxham, on A361 South Newington Road crossing, from the garage to Barford Road, maintenance will be carried out on August 7, between 8pm and 6am the following day. For more information on roadworks, see www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/cms/public-site/major-current-roadworks.