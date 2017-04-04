New parking service for Banbury and Bicester will make it easier to pay

New machines are to be installed in car parks in Banbury and Bicester which will give motorists more options when it comes to paying to park their cars.

Cherwell District Council’s executive approved its new parking service on Monday. The service, which will be provided by an external company, will also allow drivers to vary their parking stay to suit them.

Executive members also approved the continued use of free parking promotions such as Small Business Saturday which ran in December 2016 and Free After Three which last ran in January 2017 as a means of supporting traders in Banbury and Bicester.

Ian Davies, CDC’s interim chief executive said: “People lead very busy lives, so if we can help to make something as simple as parking easier, residents, visitors and businesses can all benefit in the long term.”

CDC surveyed customers and traders before putting forward proposals to councillors.