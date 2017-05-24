New group launches to manage ancient Banbury pathway

Local councillors and volunteers are launching a new group to manage a historic pathway.

The Salt Way Action Group will clean, survey and manage the Salt Way, for the benefit of users and wildlife.

The Salt Way is one of the oldest paths in Banbury, dating from the Iron Age, and is well used by walkers, dog walkers and horse riders.

To kick start the project, volunteers are being asked to come along at 10am on Sunday May 28 at the White Post Road entrance, to walk and litter pick the route from Bodicote, through Banbury to the Broughton Road entrance in Broughton parish.

Cherwell District Council, Banbury Town Council and local farmers and landowners are supporting the group.

Councillor Kieron Mallon said: “Last year we had a massive ‘Clean for the Queen’ Salt Way litter pick.

“We are following up this year’s litter pick with the launch of this new initiative.

“It will also be a chance to enjoy the Banbury countryside and get to know each other whilst working for a good cause.”

Bodicote resident David Russell said: “We will carry out wildlife and tree surveys of the site and put together a management plan to look at path and tree maintenance, litter control and to record its historical and archaeological interest.

“It could be the start of a green gym for those who wish to keep fit as well.”

Mr Mallon added: “To join in, just turn up at the entrance to the Salt Way at White Post Road Bodicote for the 10am start on Sunday.”

Litter bags and gloves will be provided. Volunteers are advised to wear work clothes and strong boots or wellingtons, and are requested to walk or car share to the meeting point, to avoid parking problems.