New defibrillator for Banbury thanks to fundraising by solicitors’ firm

A new defibrillator has been installed in the centre of Banbury following a successful fundraising effort by Spratt Endicott Solicitors, which saw £4,000 raised on behalf of the Banbury Lions’ Defibrillator Appeal.

The Oxfordshire law firm named the appeal its charity of the year for the 2015 financial year and subsequently raised £4,000 – double its initial target.

A new defibrillator costs £2,000, meaning the money raised can facilitate a second installation, which is due to occur in the coming months.

Banbury Lions has liaised with both the Community Heartbeat Trust, a charity that has supplied over 3,000 defibrillators across the UK, and the local council to coordinate the installation of the lifesaving device, which was put in place on Tuesday, July 18.

The Community Public Access Defibrillator (cPAD) has been installed near to the Fine Lady Statue where footfall is particularly high for both visitors and locals.

The cPAD is accessible to any member of the public, and includes instructions and a video of how to use it. The defibrillator is directly linked to the emergency services who are immediately notified upon its use, helping to ensure a rapid response that could save lives.

Ian Wilson of the Banbury Lions said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to install a defibrillator in such a central location in the town. They really do save lives, so it’s a wonderful thing for the town to have. The Lions would like to thank the staff of Spratt Endicott. They have been fantastic and so supportive of the appeal, and have gone above and beyond what we dared hope.”

Spratt Endicott senior partner John Spratt said: “We’re enormously proud of the effort and endeavour of our staff in their fundraising activities.

“The Defibrillator Appeal is an extremely worthwhile undertaking and we’re so pleased to be able to contribute towards it so significantly.”