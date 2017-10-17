New artefacts at Battle of Edgehill exhibition for 375th anniversary

A special open event will be held this weekend to celebrate two years of the Battle of Edgehill exhibition on its 375th anniversary with some new artefacts on display.

St Peter’s Church in Radway will be open from 11am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday for anyone to see the materials and finds relating to the first pitched battle of the English Civil War on October 23, 1642.

Davis Beaumont, Julian Humphrys, Brian Douthwaite (back) and Puffin Pocock and Rachel Mander at St Peter's Church in Radway after the exhibition was recognised for its excellence by the Battlefields Trust NNL-170822-143539001

In addition to the normal material on display, there will be additional artefacts, provided by Jon Mann, including a framed document signed by King Charles 1st, a Battle of Edgehill Medal, and a 1643 Medal celebrating King Charles and Queen Henrietta Maria’s visit to the Edgehill Battlefield.

The winners of the special poetry competition commemorating the anniversaries will be announced at 3pm on Saturday.

The competition has been judged by Clare Mulley, a Yorkshire-born poet, journalist and teacher who is Poet in Residence at the Battlefields Trust.

Clare will be present to comment on the poems and to announce the winners and present the prizes.

The exhibition was recently awarded the Battlefields Trust President’s Award for an outstanding contribution to the cause of battlefield preservation and interpretation.

For more information, visit www.battleofedgehillexhibitionradway.org.uk.