Needles at the ready for The Big Knit

Age UK Oxfordshire is taking part in the Big Knit fundraiser, which is now in its 13th year.

Age UK Oxon and its local supporters knit little hats to go on top of Innocent smoothie drinks bottles.

For every hat that Age UK sends to Innocent, 25p is donated towards the Age UK’s information and advice helpline for older people.

This year, Innocent has challenged Age UK Oxon to double the number of hats it made last year and create a whopping 28,000 of them.

Find out how to get involved in Age UK Oxon’s Big Knit by calling 07827 235 405 or visit www.ageuk.org.uk/oxfordshire/news-campaigns/the-big-knit