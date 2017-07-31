National Lottery butlers handing out lucky acts in Chipping Norton

Butlers dressed to the nines from The National Lottery are in Chipping Norton handing out random acts of luck today (Monday, July 31).

The butlers are in town to mark the fact the OX post code is the 13th luckiest in the UK, with 13 millionaires made in two years, and 46 since 1997.

The butlers helped wash customers' hair at Bartholomew's Hair

They've been serving food at the Blue Boar pub, buying and carrying people's shopping at the Co-op and the Fibreworks as well as washing hair and helping the hairdressers in Bartholomew's Hair.

A recent £1m winner was Pam Aird from Abingdon, who has enjoyed numerous theatre trips and a VIP experience at Wimbledon thanks to her successful ticket.

The National Lottery senior winners' advisor Andy Carter said: "The OX postcode has certainly recorded a bumper couple of years, long may that run of luck continue.

"We've been delighted to welcome these lucky OX ticketholders to the ever-expanding lottery winners club and there's always room for more.

The butlers held people's prosecco as they had their hair done at Bartholomew's Hair

"The National Lottery makes, on average, a new millionaire every day meaning there are big winners in every corner of the country.

"We are always ready to help celebrate and have plenty of champagne on ice."

Have you been treated to one of the lucky acts? Tweet #thatslucky and include the Guardian on @banburynews, or email editorial@banburyguardian.co.uk