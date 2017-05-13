Museum to build new gallery after donation

Banbury Museum will be building a new special exhibitions gallery thanks to a major donation.

And once built, the gallery will host the JMW Turner painting ‘High Street, Oxford’, the Ashmolean Museum’s newest acquisition.

An artist's impression of the Pye Gallery which is to be built at Banbury Museum after it received a donation. NNL-170905-101952001

The Mr and Mrs JA Pye Charitable Settlement gifted the money to the museum to build the £280,000 venue, which will be called The Pye Gallery.

The Banbury Museum Trust is raising £60,000 to meet the £280,000 target and has applied to the Arts Council England for further funding.

The gallery will be the first major capital project for the trust. It is scheduled to open next year.

Banbury Museum director, Simon Townsend, said: “In 2013 we began a journey to transform the museum, to create a new exciting cultural venue for the region.

“The Pye Gallery is the first step, and supports the recently announced Castle Quay 2 commercial development, which will bring the Light Cinema Company’s new eight-screen multiplex with over 1,300 seats, and Premier Inn to join the cultural quarter.”

Donations can be made by visiting http://bit.ly/2q2woHR or sent to Simon Townsend, Museum Director, Banbury Museum, Spiceball Park Rd, Banbury, Oxon, OX16 2PQ.