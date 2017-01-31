MP presents awards at her old club

North Oxon MP Victoria Prentis was invited to present prizes to members of Banbury Swimming Club last Friday.

Prizes from the Club Championships were given for different strokes and distances achieved.

During the year, club members have worked hard to improve their swimming times, culminating in four club championship events at the Spiceball Leisure Centre at the end of last year.

During the evening, at the General Foods Sports and Social Club, Mrs Prentis also thanked the club’s volunteers, parents and coaches for all their hard work.

Mrs Prentis said: “I was honoured to be invited to present the club’s prizes, not least because I was a member of Banbury Swimming Club as a child.

“Sport is an integral part of our community, and the opportunity to learn to swim is particularly important for young people.

“I was delighted to present awards to swimmers for their excellent achievements, and wish them all the best in the coming year.”

Club chairman Ian Walkden said: “Parents and swimmers really enjoyed the evening.

“It is a great encouragement to all young swimmers and volunteers to receive recognition for their dedication throughout the year.

“It was great that Victoria could spend some time with us acknowledging their achievements.”

For more information about the club,see visit www.banburyswim.co.uk