Most pupils in Oxfordshire to go to first choice primary school

Nearly 94 per cent of children in Oxfordshire have been offered a place at their first-choice primary school.

The proportion of children receiving a first-preference offer rose to 93.68 per cent this year, from 91.51 per cent in 2016 and 88.04 per cent in 2015.

A further 4.55 per cent of children were offered their second-choice school.

Schools organisation and planning manager Roy Leach said: “Through our school place planning work we are continuing to ensure that local school places are available for every Oxfordshire child who needs one.

“Oxfordshire has a strong record in this area and we are continuing to work in close partnership with all schools, including academies, to plan for changing demand and to ensure that families can continue to access good schools for their children.”

Oxfordshire County Council is on track to have created nearly 3,000 additional primary school places between 2015 and 2018.

Recent national figures also show the proportion of pupils in good or outstanding primary schools in Oxfordshire rose from 59 per cent in 2012 to 85 per cent in 2015 – an increase of 14,600 children.

Mr Leach said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer the vast majority of families their first choice schools and I’d like to take this opportunity to wish all Oxfordshire children preparing to start school for the first time, the very best of luck.”

An option to appeal is available and also to remain on ‘continued interest’ lists for a preferred school in the event that spaces become available between now and September. Details explaining this process have been sent to families.