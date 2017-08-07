More time to have your say on where to put extra homes in Cherwell

People have been given more time to comment on plans to accommodate Oxford’s unmet housing need after it was agreed to extend the current consultation until October.

In July Cherwell District Council launched a consultation on the partial review of the Local Plan which outlines how it will accommodate an additional 4,400 homes which cannot be built in Oxford.

The consultation was to run until August 29, but due to high levels of public interest, the deadline for comments has now been extended until October 10.

Colin Clarke, Cherwell’s councillor for planning, said the council was considering 147 sites for the extra homes and needed feedback from residents and businesses, but due to people being away for the summer holidays, the deadline had been extended.

The partial review outlines proposals for the development of seven key residential sites in a corridor extending north from Oxford along the A44 to Yarnton and Begbroke and then to the southern edge of Woodstock.

Feedback can be submitted using forms from the council, by email and by post.

The documents and details can be seen at www.cherwell.gov.uk/planningpolicyconsultation.