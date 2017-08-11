Milton ballet dancer set for next big performance

An up-and-coming ballet dancer from Milton will be performing in a major national show at the end of the month after earning a prestigious summer school scholarship.

Pamela Hawkins will be dancing in the National Youth Ballet of Great Britain’s production Time in Motion, with four shows at the Crescent Theatre in Birmingham on August 25-26, followed by the gala night at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London on September 3.

The 13-year-old Blessed George Napier pupil was chosen out of thousands across the country to take part and one of a handful of ballet dancers to earn a scholarship on merit.

Pamela’s mother Nadia Hawkins is very proud of her daughter, who played Cinderella in the Birmingham Royal Ballet’s (BRB) production of Cinderella Dreams at the Birmingham Hippodrome in February.

“It’s nice for a girl from Banbury to be successful as all these girls in the big shows are from London and a lot from Birmingam as there are more classes there and teachers that can teach at a certain level which can be difficult to find in Banbury,” she said.

“Pamela was really excited, saying she couldn’t believe it and was really happy, when she found out. I’m looking forward to seeing her in the shows, especially the gala night at Sadler’s Wells.”

Pamela started dancing at the age of four at the Sharon Green Dance Academy in Bodicote and now goes to Moylan School of Dance in Brackley.

She successfully auditioned at the Royal Ballet studios in Birmingham and then onto finals at Central Ballet School London, to gain her place at the summer school – Pamela was also awarded a scholarship on merit from the artistic director Mikah Smillie.

Pamela will head up to at Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham on Monday to train all week before the five shows, where she will be doing two dances each night with BRB choreographer Ruth Brill.