Military tradition to make comeback at Armed Forces Day in Banbury

Banbury’s Armed Forces Day on July 1 will be bringing back a military tradition similar to ones that have taken place on battlefields around the world during times of war.

A drumhead service is a religious ceremony conducted in the field during conflict, and in peacetime, with neatly-piled drums draped with flags to create a temporary altar.

Hundreds of service men and women, cadets, veterans, civic leaders and others will line up in the Market Place for the ceremony which will take place after a parade through the town’s streets at 11am from Market Place.

The parade will be led by the band of the 1460 (Banbury) Air Training Corps, who had to step in after the Waterloo Band of the RIFLES, based at Abingdon, had to cancel because its members became unavailable.

The armed forces event, in the town centre from 10am to 2pm, will include military demonstrations, static displays, and military vehicles.

Kieron Mallon, leader of Banbury Town Council, which has organised the event, said: “Armed Forces Days in Banbury are hailed as some of the most spectacular in the country. This year it will be a very special day in the town’s calendar.

“The event is a chance to show support for the men and women who make up the armed forces community – from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets. It’s great that young local musicians are able to step into the shoes of some of the best marching musicians in the country.”

Previous military bands at the event have included the Band of the Royal Logistic Corps and the Royal Artillery Band.