Milcombe’s fete is a big hit

Milcombe gathered together in hot sunshine for the summer fete on Saturday.

There was a great community atmosphere as visitors enjoyed a variety of stalls, games and entertainments including welly wanging, Aunt Sally and a dog show.

Milcombe fete. Picture taken by drone courtesy Lester Wyatt. NNL-170830-095525001

The evening saw the field lit delightfully lit by lamps with a pizza takeaway and pig roast.

The band was a big hit with children dancing the night away.

Thanks were offered to organisers, Caroline Willoughby, Natalie Brady and Sacha Cowley and their helpers.

Milcombe fete. Picture courtesy Hazel Davis. NNL-170830-095552001

Milcombe fete. Picture by Andrew Carter. NNL-170830-095539001

Milcombe fete. Picture of choir by Andrew Carter. NNL-170830-095513001

Milcombe fete. Picture by Andrew Carter. NNL-170830-095500001

Milcombe fete. Picture by Andrew Carter. NNL-170830-095447001