Milcombe’s fete is a big hit

Milcombe gathered together in hot sunshine for the summer fete on Saturday.
There was a great community atmosphere as visitors enjoyed a variety of stalls, games and entertainments including welly wanging, Aunt Sally and a dog show.
The evening saw the field lit delightfully lit by lamps with a pizza takeaway and pig roast.
The band was a big hit with children dancing the night away.
Thanks were offered to organisers, Caroline Willoughby, Natalie Brady and Sacha Cowley and their helpers.
