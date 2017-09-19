Middleton wants ideas on future of historic All Saints Church

Dwindling numbers in the congregation of Middleton Cheney’s historic church are forcing villagers to come upwith plans to ensure it has a future.

A meeting was held in the primary school on Sunday to discuss its future use. But organisers want to hear from more villagers and have asked residents to give their views on the Middleton Facebook page.

With limited congregation numbers the church is running at an unsustainable operational deficit. It also faces major challenges with the building, with roof leaks demanding urgent and costly repairs.

Some utilities, such as the heating system, need updating.

Church leaders want to hear of local residents’ ideas and offers of help on preservation of the building and whether a greater range of community activities could be planned.

Local churches do not receive any subsidies.