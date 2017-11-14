Middleton Cheney Spooktakular raises funds for cancer ward

Friends gather for a Halloween fundraiser for a great cause.
Middleton Cheney village hall hosted the spooky Halloween party which was raising funds for Kamran’s Ward at the John Radcliffe Hospital.
With the help of Oxfordshire Mascots, a raffle with donated prizes, a pumpkin competition and a disco, the event raised £715 for the oncology ward.
To help further with the friends campaign to raise funds call Angela Green on 07778 777377.
