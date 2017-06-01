Middleton Cheney’s Frank Bruno event set to be a knockout

Boxing legend Frank Bruno will be heading to Middleton Cheney this month in aid of a local charity that for years has been silently raising thousands of pounds for other good causes.

One of Britain’s favourite sporting heroes will be appearing at the Middleton Cheney Sports and Social Club on Saturday, June 24 from 6.30pm for a question and answer session.

Ella Markham floors Spit 'n'n Sawdust's Dave Earle NNL-170530-110859001

The former heavyweight champion of the world is deservedly receiving headline billing but the star of the event will be 15-year-old Ella Markham and the charity that bears her name – Ella’s Fund.

Ella was born with Down syndrome to Neil and Adele Markham in 2002 and the charity was set up the following year.

Neil said: “The fund was my dad’s idea. He’s been involved in things in Middleton Cheney for as long as I can remember and if I am honest I don’t think we knew what we were going to do with the money.”

Adele said: “We didn’t know what problems Ella would have so it was a case of ‘see what happens’.”

Dave Earle and former heavyweight champion boxer Frank Bruno in the ring using the pads at Spit 'n' Sawdust gym. NNL-160325-121748001

So far the charity has raised about £55,000 and the Frank Bruno event is one of two charity fundraisers to be held in June.

Neil said: “The first ever thing we did was a charity football match and auction and we raised about £12,000, which we donated almost all of to the Oxfordshire Down Syndrome Association.

“What we do is literally dish it out to other organisations or buy equipment for other organisations.”

Adele added: “Usually with a link to Ella – preschools she has been to, the primary school that kind of thing.”

Within Middleton Cheney the fund is as much a part of the community as the local pub but Neil and Adele hope this event will appeal to a wider audience that can help generate more support and more funds.

Hosting the event will be Banbury’s own boxing legend and champion of local causes, which includes working with Frank Wise pupils and those recovering from drug and alcohol problems, Dave Earle.

There will also be a buffet, live music by way of Backstreet Noise, a chance to ask Mr Bruno a question and a sports memorabilia auction all for £30.

To book your place call Neil on 07717 665400 or email neiladele96@aol.com