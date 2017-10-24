Middleton Cheney centenarian in BBC Panorama documentary about old age

A centenarian from Middleton Cheney featured on a BBC Panorama documentary about what it is like to be 100-years-old last night (Monday, October 23).

George Emmerson was interviewed by presenter Joan Bakewell at his home where he told her about his life and how he gets by.

The 102-year-old was a tax officer and amateur artist, who apparently liked to send small paintings with his tax enforcement letters.

Panorama described him as ‘acutely lonely’ and the documentary sees social services workers discussing his care needs with his son.

George insists he does not need additional care as he can rely on his cleaner, who he has a strong bond with.

Six other pensioners were interviewed having reached 100 years of age for the BBC One show, to see what it is like for centenarians in the UK in 2017.

