Middleton Cheney celebrates new pre-school opening

About 150 people attended an open day to celebrate the opening of Middleton Cheney’s new pre-school.

After 14 years of fundraising,over £120,000 has been spent on transforming the Sure Start Centre to meet the needs of under-fives.

The pre-school has operated in Middleton Cheney since 1983.

Improvements have included a light and airy open plan area, new toys and educational resources, an office for staff, and an all-weather outdoor area.

Pre-school manager Jackie Edwards said: “Visitors included existing and new parents, and friends of the pre-school.

“People who came enjoyed looking through the photo archive. It is funny to think that some of the children pictured in the early photos are now parents themselves.”

The increased capacity of the pre-school means even more children will benefit from the facility, which is rated Outstanding in all areas by OfSted.

Pre-school director Kate Bannister said: “We wanted to have a VIP to open our new building.

“As far as our children are concerned, there is no-one more important that the staff team that provide them with a safe, creative learning environment.

“Lesley Singleton is our longest serving member of staff, so she was the VIP we needed to make the open day a very special day.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has been involved in fundraising over the last 14 years, whether it is someone who has put 10p in a collection tin or those who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the smooth opening of the setting.”

Pre-schoolers Ethan, Mimi, Archie and Oliver are pictured with Jacqui Edwards and Lesley Singleton.