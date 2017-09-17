Memorable trip on The Flying Scotsman for Banburyshire enthusiasts

A contingent of railway enthusiasts from the Banbury area made the journey to Somerset for a nostalgic trip aboard The Flying Scotsman.

Star UK Travel, based in Broad Street, organised the trip to the West Somerset Railway last week.

The famous locomotive, The Flying Scotsman, in Bishops Lydeard NNL-170914-153313001

The coach load enjoyed a 20-mile journey from Bishops Lydeard to Minehead aboard a guest locomotive before return journey on the famous steam train.

This was the first visit of The Flying Scotsman to the south west since its recent restoration and the heritage railway is one of only which the historic locomotive is operating on this year.