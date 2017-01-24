Meetings being held to advise about Horton cuts

Information and awareness events about loss of acute services at the Horton hospital are increasingly in demand.

South Northants Labour Party (SNLP) is holding a cross-party evening in Brackley on Monday, concentrating on the Horton threats and Sustainability and Transformation Plans which inform a complete redesign of district and regional health services.

Other events are being run by Keep the Horton General Campaign Group in villages around Banburyshire and its speakers are attending other meetings on the Oxfordshire health changes.

SNLP chairman Sophie Johnson said: “Many who live in South Northamptonshire are deeply concerned that the potential financial cuts at their local hospital, the Horton in Banbury, are likely to have a devastating impact on their lives.

“These cuts include the potential downgrading or even closure of the consultant led maternity unit plus reductions to other vital services.”

A group of Labour Party members recently canvassed the opinions of local people in Kings Sutton with the intention of passing on their comments to the Save our Horton Campaign.

Ms Johnson expressed her gratitude to the many people who willingly gave their views.

“Our meeting is on Monday, January 30, at 7.30pm in the hall at Malgalen School’s Waynflete site in Brackley.”

Keep the Horton General spokesman Charlotte Bird said: “People of all parties are clearly very concerned about the imminent loss of Horton and other health services and we are keen for them to know the reality of the proposals before they complete their consultation responses.

“If any village would like to hold a public meeting please call Keith Strangwood on 07740 599736 to book a date as soon as possible..”