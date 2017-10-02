Masterchef girls serve up a top meal at William Sitwell’s Weston

A hundred people last week got to do something millions of Masterchef viewers long for - to taste dishes cooked by the competitors.

The lucky diners sampled a superb menu cooked by three of the four finalists - Lorna, Giovanna and Alison - in one of the current season’s events at Weston Supper Club.

Organised by Food magazine editor and Masterchef expert William Sitwell at his family home, Weston Hall, the evening’s food was complimented by some tasteful and often surprising wines from Red Squirrel - suppliers for the club’s dinners.

“It was great to be reunited with this year’s Masterchef finalists who have got together to form Three Girls Cook,” said Mr Sitwell, who is usually seen on screen with fellow critics Jay Rayner and Tracey MacLeod, testing the Masterchef contestants’ inventions.

“By coincidence the girls were cooking in two Neff ovens that were used in the BBC Great Bake Off and have subseuently been installed here in the kitchen at Weston Hall,” he said.

After canapes and pink cava in the orangery and on the lawn, diners sat at communal tables in the historic house and were treated to a delicious squid and pear soup, guinea fowl with shallot puree, quince, Swiss chard and leg croquette and a desert of fennel panna cotta with blackcurrant ice cream and candied almonds.

Each guest was given a written account of the wines and description of their production.

They ranged from traditionally produced cava, a rare organic red from Italy, a cabernet sauvignon from a new South African vintner and a desert finale from the Azores.