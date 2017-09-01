Masterchef finalists to cook for Weston Hall guests

Masterchef expert and food writer William Sitwell is opening up his family home, Weston Hall, Weedon Lois, for an evening of spectacular food cooked by the programme’s 2017 finalists.

Mr Sitwell, who is often seen sitting next to Masterchef’s other well known food critics Jay Rayner and Tracey McLeod tasting dishes in the competition, says the dinner on September 28 will be a memorable experience.

Food expert William Sitwell at Weston Hall where he runs Weston Supper Clubs

His ‘day job’ involves editing Waitrose Food magazine, launching food publications around the world and writing and compiling books – all to do with food. His weekends are spent as a hotelier and restaurateur, turning historic Weston Hall into an idyllic place for people to stay and to eat.

“This place is my passion and obsession but there is a lot that needs doing. It needs love but it also needs commerce to help support it,” he said.

“So my idea is to use the food knowledge I’ve got and the contacts I’ve made in the food world to do this.

“I live in a county full of people who love what they eat and don’t necessarily have the chance to go to London. So I bring really famous chefs from great restaurants to this house and I do supper clubs.

William Sitwell in the kitchen garden which will soon be producing vegetables for dining events at Weston Hall

“I run these sometimes monthly but I have three of them in September, one of which – the Masterchef event – there are still tickets for.

“It’s my opportunity also to get involved. I’m front of house – I welcome the guests.”

The Weston Supper Club evenings cater for up to 50 guests who sit at tables in the beautiful hall, the dining room and the ‘justice room’.

Bookings can be made for any number of people and guests never know who they may be sitting with, giving them a chance to meet and talk to others at their table.

Three Girls Cook - Masterchef finalists who will cook at Weston Hall

Menus and themes are decided between Mr Sitwell and the restaurants involved and wines are specially chosen.

The cost of tickets gives diners the chance to eat exceptional food in a beautiful location, meeting the best chefs.

Go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/william-sitwell-13713261552 and select Masterchef finalists.

“It’s a really fun, different evening. I don’t know where else can do this, quite like this,” said Mr Sitwell.

“I’m teaming up with some of the Masterchef finalists this year and they’re a brilliant team of girls – Lorna, Giovanna and Alison. They work as a group called Three Girls Cook. It’s quite fun that I’ve teamed up with people I would have been criticising on the show.

“The girls are coming to the Weston Supper Club with a wonderful menu.

“Guests can meet and chat with the girls during the course of the evening which promises to be a sensational – and fun – night of good food and drink.”

Ticket prices include wines. matched with each dish, and waters. The evening starts with canapes and an aperitif (served in the orangary and topiary garden if weather permits).

Sitting at the communal tables, guests will enjoy a delicious and innovative menu of squid and pear soup, guinea fowl with shallot puree, quince, Swiss chard and leg croquette and fennel panna cotta with blackcurrant ice cream and candied almonds.

Vegetarian alternatives are available on request.

There are comfortable and beautiful rooms at Weston Hall available to book either through AirBnB or directly through westonsupperclub@hotmail.com