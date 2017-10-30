Masterchef expert brings taste of London to Weston Hall

Sea bass ceviche, Cornish crab thermidor, crispy spiced quail with apple and kohlrabi and dark chocolate mousse with olive oil and sesame are all on the menu for Masterchef expert William Sitwell’s next supper club on November 17 at Weston Hall, Weston.

The food, cooked in the historic house’s kitchens by two of London’s acclaimed young chefs, Lucy Pedder and Natasha Cooke who run Lupins, will be accompanied by a range of wines from Red Squirrel.

Food critic, William Sitwell, at Weston Hall

The chefs’ food has been described in the national press as ‘tasteful and eloquent’ and ‘utterly simple, completely seductive’.

Mr Sitwell, Masterchef critic seen alongside Jay Rayner and Tracey MacLeod tasting and evaluating the dishes made by competitors, launched Weston Supper Club earlier in the summer.

Providing a standard of restaurant food often only to be found in the capital and major cities, he is using the initiative to help raise money for renovations to his ancestral home, as well as to give Banburyshire and Northanmptonshire residents the opportunity to enjoy fine dining close to home.

“The evening promises to be a wonderfully convivial night of great food and drink,” he said.

“Exceptional wines will match each dish and there’s a delicious aperitif and canapes too. Canapes and an aperitif will be served in the Orangery and guests will then make their way into the house for dinner on one of the communal tables in the hall or dining room.”

Ms Pedder and Ms Cooke met in the kitchen at Medlar in Chelsea, and went on to pursue their dreams and opened Lupins, on Flat Iron Square by London Bridge, in May. The two incredibly talented chefs capitalise on their love for true seasonal British ingredients at Lupins and it has paid off.

Giles Coren, critic of The Times, described their food as ‘tasteful and eloquent’ and Marina O’Loughlin, the newly-appointed critric of The Sunday Times called their menu: ‘Utterly simple, completely seductive’.

Mr Sitwell, who is editor of Waitrose Food Magazine and launches food publications around the globe, has spent much of this autumn filming next year’s series of Masterchef.

In September Weston Supper Club hosted a very popular dinner cooked by Three Girls Cook, this year’s finalists.

For details see https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/weston-supper-club-lupins-on-november-17-tickets-38689825309