Manchester vigil at Banbury Market Place

Banbury residents are being urged to join a show of solidarity and support for the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

At 2.22pm on Saturday, May 27, organisers hope the people of Banbury will converge at the Market Place and join hands for a 2 minute and 22 second silence in memory of the 22 people who lost their lives in the attack.

Manchester vigil

Similar shows of support are going on across the country as Manchester and its residents try to come to terms with the senseless loss of life including an eight year old girl.

It is hoped members of the town council and the town mayor will attend but above all a strong turnout and a powerful symbol of togetherness is the aim.

Neil Johnson, who has organised the event, said: “I just feel it’s something that must be done.”

To find out more about the event or take part further contact Neil on Twitter at Neil Johnson @banburyuk